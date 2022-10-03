34,244 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Purchased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $212.47. 6,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $235.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.81 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

