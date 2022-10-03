36,676 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by Momentum Advisors LLC

Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,936. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.