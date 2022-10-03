3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 19.1% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MMM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.90. 55,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.