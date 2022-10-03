4,417 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

