78,609 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $20.99 on Monday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.