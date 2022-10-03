888 (LON:888) Price Target Lowered to GBX 195 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 101.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.86 ($6.26).

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Up 3.2 %

LON 888 traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 96.55 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 90.60 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.12 ($5.23). The company has a market capitalization of £430.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,379.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at 888

About 888

In other news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19). In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06).

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.