AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $8.51 on Friday, reaching $134.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,358,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,923. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.