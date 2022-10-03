Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 373,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 361,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 94.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE:AOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. 418,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

