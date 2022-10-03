AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 375,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.16 on Monday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

