Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,393,546 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,474.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 20.0% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $74,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

