Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 80,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

