Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 110,078 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 2.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

ITM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 63,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,048. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

