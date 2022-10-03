Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SLYG traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,957. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.