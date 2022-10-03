Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
SLYG traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,957. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
