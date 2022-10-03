ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bryant bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $936,208 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.30.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
