ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,946.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bryant bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $936,208 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

