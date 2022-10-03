Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 392,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,486. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.