Adappter Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $55.94 Million (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and $3.15 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins. Adappter Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adappter Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.