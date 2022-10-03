Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 16,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $935.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 19.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adecoagro Company Profile

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

