adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.49

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.49 and last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 265439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

ADDYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on adidas from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

adidas Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

