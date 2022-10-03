Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1,557.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
