Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after purchasing an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,112. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

