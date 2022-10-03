AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AECOM by 207.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.