Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. 3,682,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

