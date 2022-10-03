Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,061 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Recommended Stories
