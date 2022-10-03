Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,061 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.