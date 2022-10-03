Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.38

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 58000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 55.30, a quick ratio of 54.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of C$539.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30.

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.