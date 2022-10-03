AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,743,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 6,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
