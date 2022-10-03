AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFTR. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,743,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 6,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.