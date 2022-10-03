Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.04

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Agile Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.
