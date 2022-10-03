Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. 119,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.