Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

