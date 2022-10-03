Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.77. 4,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

