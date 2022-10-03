Akoin (AKN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.00

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Akoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Akoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.

About Akoin

Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

