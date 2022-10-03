Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at Eight Capital

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
TSE ALC opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$609.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.59.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$183.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Central will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
