Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises about 2.0% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.12% of Alleghany worth $124,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Alleghany by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE Y traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $842.53. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.02. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.