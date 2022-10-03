Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 157.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $206.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $465,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

