Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 157.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $206.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $465,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
