AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 5,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 887,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Specifically, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 720,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,092.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,813 shares of company stock worth $3,134,804. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

