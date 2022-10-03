Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 289,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of APT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $32,665.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 25.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

