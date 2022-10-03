Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Hits $33.15 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005755 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token launched on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

