Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,919,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $64,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,611. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

