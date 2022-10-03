Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 85338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.79 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

