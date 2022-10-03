Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

AMBC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 540,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,594. The firm has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 222,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

