American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 23,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 9,408,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

