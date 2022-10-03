American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.9 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

