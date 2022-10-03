American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $216.47. 6,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

