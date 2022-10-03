American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.08. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.