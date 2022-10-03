Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $8.50. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,585. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

