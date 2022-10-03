Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) PT at C$36.50

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.73 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

