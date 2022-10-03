Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $53.92

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.99. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

