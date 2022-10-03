Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Price Target at $48.38

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after buying an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.