Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $51.40

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

SCCO opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.