Analyzing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Community Bankshares and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amalgamated Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 31.08% 10.33% 1.37% Amalgamated Financial 27.11% 12.26% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Amalgamated Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.82 $51.17 million $2.58 12.59 Amalgamated Financial $208.91 million 3.41 $52.94 million $2.04 11.38

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Amalgamated Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company operates through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston, and digital banking platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

