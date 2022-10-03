Analyzing Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Braze shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and Braze, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Braze 0 0 15 0 3.00

Profitability

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus target price of $178.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.37%. Braze has a consensus target price of $51.79, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Braze’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braze is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 16.67% 51.87% 22.82% Braze -41.54% -35.25% -20.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Braze’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.57 $110.47 million $1.86 71.52 Braze $238.04 million 13.91 -$76.72 million ($1.74) -20.02

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Braze. Braze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Braze on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners. The company also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators, and helps to understand the factors that determine which consumers belong to a particular segment; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, it provides personalization and action products; and orchestration products, which include Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences, which include onboarding flows, nurture campaigns, win-back strategies, and others; campaigns, which allow customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; frequency capping and rate limiting; intelligent selection; and reporting and analytics. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.